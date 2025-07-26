College football player goes viral for unreal body transformation in just 6 months
It’s one thing to put on some offseason bulk like Marvin Harrison Jr. of the Arizona Cardinals just did. But to do what California Golden Bears wide receiver Dazmin James did in six months doesn’t even look possible.
James transferred to Cal after having three catches for 137 yards and a touchdown with the Arkansas Razorbacks last season all in the Liberty Bowl that included a 94-yarder against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
James moved to the West Coast from SEC country and clearly changed his gym and dieting habits with the Bears training staff. A before-and-after photo has gone viral for obvious reasons.
Here’s another look at him:
He looks like a whole new man. He transformed into Pittsburgh Steelers star DK Metcalf in the offseason somehow.
Good for James — let’s see what it translates to on the field this upcoming season. Good luck to the defensive backs trying to tackle him now.
