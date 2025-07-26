The Athlete Lifestyle logo

College football player goes viral for unreal body transformation in just 6 months

Cal Bears transfer Dazmin James looks like a completely different person in before-and-after photos.

Matt Ryan

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Dazmin James (83) runs after a catch during the second quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Dazmin James (83) runs after a catch during the second quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

It’s one thing to put on some offseason bulk like Marvin Harrison Jr. of the Arizona Cardinals just did. But to do what California Golden Bears wide receiver Dazmin James did in six months doesn’t even look possible.

James transferred to Cal after having three catches for 137 yards and a touchdown with the Arkansas Razorbacks last season all in the Liberty Bowl that included a 94-yarder against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

James moved to the West Coast from SEC country and clearly changed his gym and dieting habits with the Bears training staff. A before-and-after photo has gone viral for obvious reasons.

RELATED: Shredded Tom Brady shows off his throwing arm with sons

Here’s another look at him:

He looks like a whole new man. He transformed into Pittsburgh Steelers star DK Metcalf in the offseason somehow.

Good for James — let’s see what it translates to on the field this upcoming season. Good luck to the defensive backs trying to tackle him now.

Dazmin Jame
DBs will have a lot more size to worry about from James this season. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

MATT RYAN
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media.

