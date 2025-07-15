Russell Wilson's kids, wife Ciara do matching all-black fit photo for dad's new brand
Russell Wilson, wife Ciara, and their four kids did it again with matching fits in a family photo — this time reppin’ dad’s new brand.
The 35-year-old New York Giants quarterback and his recording artist wife just celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary together with amazing video tributes to each other.
Whenever they go out whether alone, together, or with the whole family, their fit game is always on lock. We’ve seen Ciara recently in a ripped jeans look while giving Kobe Bryant an awesome tribute, rocking the jean shorts while posing with Jelly Roll, and going with a pink bunny Yankees cap feeling “blessed.” She also matched Wilson in a denim look at a New York Knicks game, while matching 8-year-old daughter Sienna in a tuxedo at an awards show. The boys of the family — Future, 11, and Win, 4, — and the girls — Sienna and Amora, 1 — went with viral looks on Easter.
Ciara was just on The Today Show as a co-host, and Wilson came along to share their story for his signature brand, 3BRAND, in partnership with Nike.
Ciara and Wilson like to have their kids model the outfits, and the site explains what it’s all about: “3BRAND was born from Russell Wilson's passion for sport, music, and fashion. As an elite athlete and cultural icon, Russell understands the power of movement, style, and community.”
On Monday, they dropped an amazing photo of the whole family in all-black 3BRAND fits together with the Empire State Building in the background.
You can see more of the fits they wore here.
That’s definitely a family portrait winner right there.
Soon they’ll ditch the black and be in their Giants kits rooting on dad as he enters his 14th NFL season.
