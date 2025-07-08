Brittany Mahomes gushes over cute baby Golden reunion after Miami trip
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, are enjoying the break before training camp kicks off later this month.
Over the July 4 holiday, the three-time Super Bowl MVP and Brittany spent the weekend on a yacht in Miami where the mom of three showed off her fit figure nearly six months after giving birth to baby Golden.
While Mahomes and Brittany appeared to have a blast during South Beach with friends, the couple also couldn't wait to get back home to their kids.
The Mahomes family has already enjoyed numerous adventures as family of five this offseason. Sterling, 4, Bronze, 2, and Golden, joined their parents at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas during the 15 and the Mahomies fundraiser event.
The Mahomes also took a trip to the "Happiest Place on Earth," enjoying a weekend at Disney World.
Brittany got emotional over a simple moment at home after returning from their Miami trip on Monday, July 7. She shared a video of baby Golden sitting in her lap, kicking her little legs and feet in the grass and wrote, "Why is this so cute 🥹."
Mahomes told reporters before heading to Missouri Western State University for training camp, "I’ll spend as much time [as I can] with my family. Kind of stay in shape as best as possible and be ready to go whenever we step on that football field in St. Joe.”
