Shredded Tom Brady shows off his throwing arm with sons before NFL playoffs

The quarterback legend and Fox Sports NFL commentator hits the beach to show he’s still got it before his postseason broadcasting run.

Matt Ryan

Fox Sports broadcaster Tom Brady before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium.
Fox Sports broadcaster Tom Brady before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Most teams would still want 47-year-old Tom Brady behind center when the NFL playoffs begin this weekend. The quarterback legend showed he’s still slinging the ball around and in amazing shape while he’s finishing his rookie season as a commentator.

Brady retired in 2023 after playing 23 seasons in the league with seven Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots (6) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1). His work ethic and workouts are legendary — he recently shared his secret to losing the dad bod at his age.

With his first round of NFL playoffs looming as a color commentator for Fox Sports, Brady may still get the butterflies going on game day but he won’t have to lead any game-winning drives this time. He did show he still looks good throwing, however, while on the beach with sons Jack and Ben. Brady said on Instagram, “The playoffs roll around and you can’t help but feel how the ‘ol arm feels 😂.”

Brady drops back and surveys the field.

Tom Brady
Tom Brady/Instagram

He looks and throws it deep.

Tom Brady
Tom Brady/Instagram

He has a man open deep. What a throw!

Tom Brady
Tom Brady/Instagram

There was no indication if the ball was caught but it looked to be a perfect throw — and spiral — for the legend Brady.

If there’s any injuries in the playoffs, Tom Brady can step right in and play.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

