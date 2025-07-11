Ayesha Curry shares baby Cai photo looking exactly like dad Steph
Ayesha Curry’s summer of adorable family moments continued where baby Cai once again stole the show in the most adorable picture with mom where he looks just like dad Stephen Curry.
Ayesha and Steph have been enjoying family time on his Golden State Warriors offseason, including a Fourth of July weekend with Steph in his summer-mode bathing suit with the kids, and then taking Cai to a Summer League game where his son won over lots of hearts in his Warriors fit.
They also just celebrated son Canon’s 7th birthday on July 2 where mom and dad had amazing posts for him on Instagram, and daughter Ryan’s 10th on July 10 where Ayesha posted the sweetest message and photo for her daughter getting so big now.
The 35-year-old mom of four just posted some more summer family moments in which she wrote “a few of my favorite things.”
Here’s the whole family together during summer:
And Ryan and Riley, 12, growing up so fast.
But it was Cai and his adorable picture with mom that won the day yet again:
He’s looking just like his dad, too.
We can’t wait to see the little Warriors fan at dad’s games soon.
