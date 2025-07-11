The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ayesha Curry shares baby Cai photo looking exactly like dad Steph

The 1-year-old son of the Golden State Warriors star and his wife is getting big fast.

Matt Ryan

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry attend a special screening of Sinners at the Grand Lake Theatre.
Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry attend a special screening of Sinners at the Grand Lake Theatre. / IMAGO / SOPA Images

Ayesha Curry’s summer of adorable family moments continued where baby Cai once again stole the show in the most adorable picture with mom where he looks just like dad Stephen Curry.

Ayesha and Steph have been enjoying family time on his Golden State Warriors offseason, including a Fourth of July weekend with Steph in his summer-mode bathing suit with the kids, and then taking Cai to a Summer League game where his son won over lots of hearts in his Warriors fit.

RELATED: Stephen Curry’s kids Ryan, Canon steal show dancing with dad at Valkyries game

The Curry family
The Curry family out together / Ayesha Curry/Instagram

They also just celebrated son Canon’s 7th birthday on July 2 where mom and dad had amazing posts for him on Instagram, and daughter Ryan’s 10th on July 10 where Ayesha posted the sweetest message and photo for her daughter getting so big now.

The 35-year-old mom of four just posted some more summer family moments in which she wrote “a few of my favorite things.”

Here’s the whole family together during summer:

The Curry family
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

RELATED: Steph Curry’s 12-year-old daughter Riley looks eerily similar to dad dominating sport

And Ryan and Riley, 12, growing up so fast.

Ryan and Riley Curry
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

But it was Cai and his adorable picture with mom that won the day yet again:

Ayesha and Cai
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

He’s looking just like his dad, too.

We can’t wait to see the little Warriors fan at dad’s games soon.

Steph and Cai
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

