Colorado HC Deion Sanders gives encouraging health update while with son
There were a lot of reasons to be concerned with Colorado Buffaloes head coach and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders’ health given his history. On Saturday, he finally gave an encouraging update for fans.
The 57-year-old former NFL and MLB player known as “Prime Time” and now “Coach Prime” has a history of blood clots and even had to have two toes amputated as a result of it. There’s been growing concern he was struggling again and it could be very serious.
He was seen recently fishing with his former Colorado star, Heisman Trophy winner, and current Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter at Sanders’ ridiculously big Texas ranch.
Two of Deion’s five kids are in the NFL as rookies with Shedeur Sanders with the Cleveland Browns as a quarterback, and Shilo Sanders as a defensive back like dad with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Sheduer was recently seen with dad’s former Dallas Cowboys star teammate Michael Irvin at an event, too, and Irvin said he visited Deion.
Deion posed with son Deion Sanders Jr. and wrote to the fans: #Every little step I take my son @deionsandersjr has been there so we’ve decided to keep on stepping! #CoachPrime coming to a sold out stadium soon. #welloffforever”
That’s awesome news and exactly what Colorado fans want to hear. Congrats, coach, keep stepping strong.
