The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Colorado HC Deion Sanders gives encouraging health update while with son

Coach Prime is in good spirts and shows off an inspiring photo after his health scare.

Matt Ryan

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches as his players go through drills at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility.
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches as his players go through drills at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

There were a lot of reasons to be concerned with Colorado Buffaloes head coach and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders’ health given his history. On Saturday, he finally gave an encouraging update for fans.

The 57-year-old former NFL and MLB player known as “Prime Time” and now “Coach Prime” has a history of blood clots and even had to have two toes amputated as a result of it. There’s been growing concern he was struggling again and it could be very serious.

He was seen recently fishing with his former Colorado star, Heisman Trophy winner, and current Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter at Sanders’ ridiculously big Texas ranch.

Shedeir and Shil
Shedeur and Shilo both made it from dad’s Colorado team to the NFL. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Two of Deion’s five kids are in the NFL as rookies with Shedeur Sanders with the Cleveland Browns as a quarterback, and Shilo Sanders as a defensive back like dad with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Sheduer was recently seen with dad’s former Dallas Cowboys star teammate Michael Irvin at an event, too, and Irvin said he visited Deion.

Deion posed with son Deion Sanders Jr. and wrote to the fans: #Every little step I take my son @deionsandersjr has been there so we’ve decided to keep on stepping! #CoachPrime coming to a sold out stadium soon. #welloffforever”

That’s awesome news and exactly what Colorado fans want to hear. Congrats, coach, keep stepping strong.

Deion Sander
Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Bittersweet: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photo of Kobe, Gigi, on special day

Speaking of: Natalia Bryant flashes perfect smile with mom Vanessa, tiny dog in NYC

Uh oh: Lakers hater Bill Simmons compares NBA MVP SGA to Kobe Bryant

Plus won: Livvy Dunne rocks unreal Paul Skenes LSU-Pirates custom combo jersey

Grooving: UConn Star Azzi Fudd does perfect coordinated dance with new teammate

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News