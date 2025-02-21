The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jordan Binnington's wife gushes over Canada goalie's epic 4 Nations final performance

Cris Prosperi-Binnington, wife of Team Canada and St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington, gave a loving shoutout after his epic performance vs. USA in the 4 Nations final.

Josh Sanchez

Team Canada goaltender Jordan Binnington blocks a shot by Team USA forward Jake Guentzel during the 4 Nations Final.
Team Canada goaltender Jordan Binnington blocks a shot by Team USA forward Jake Guentzel during the 4 Nations Final. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
In this story:

Team Canada got its revenge and took down Team USA in an overtime thriller in the 4 Nations Face-Off Final. St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington was between the pipes for Team Canada and put on a show.

Binnington had an epic 31-save performance to help lift the team to victory.

After the game, Binnington's wife, Cris Prosperi-Binnington, gushed over her husband's standout performance in the championship game.

"Couldn't be prouder of our guy," Cris wrote along with a series of heart and Canadian flag emojis.

NHL WAG Cris Prosperi-Binnington, wife of St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington
Cris Prosperi-Binnington / Instagram

NHL WAG Cris Prosperi-Binnington, wife of St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, and Team Canada WAGs
Cris Prosperi-Binnington / Instagram

You know that was an epic celebration.

The United States and Canada hosted the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off which also included Finland and Sweden. The tournament began with a round-robin format, followed by the final, which turned out to be the host nations.

It was an incredible way for Binnington to cap off the 4 Nations Face-Off, and now it's back to work with the Blues to resume the NHL regular season.

The Blues waste no time and get right back to action on Saturday night at home against the Winnipeg Jets. The puck will drop at the Enterprise Center at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Josh Sanchez
