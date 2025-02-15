Eagles' Cooper DeJean gets 'battle scars' from ridiculously oversized Bud Light chain
Philadelphia Eagles players and fans were having the time of their lives on Friday, celebrating Valentine's Day and the team's Super Bowl LIX shellacking of the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Eagles took over the city with their championship parade which had some incredible moments.
There was Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro trolling the rival Dallas Cowboys, C.J. Gardner-Johnson doubling down on his Taylor Swift trolling with a NSFW shirt, and people getting pelted with beer cans left and right.
Eagles star defensive back Cooper DeJean was among those who took a beer can do the dome, but it was his own.
DeJean was wearing a ridiculously oversized custom Bud Light chain during the parade. At one point during his celebration, DeJean's chain slapped him in the face leading to "battle scars" and the moment was captured in an epic photo.
What a guy. DeJean also embraced the "battle scars" during an interview with the local FOX affiliate.
"[This] might be the best day of my life... I got a little battle scar going on. I hit myself with this big a*s chain," DeJean said. "I knew [the parade] was going to be crazy but not this crazy... I have seen a lot of people asking me to be their Valentine. Quite a few of those. I have seen some other posters. I'm just having a blast."
The rookie is living it up.
DeJean's second-quarter pick-six of Patrick Mahomes was one of the biggest key moments of the game and gave Philadelphia all of the momentum.
Philadelphia dominated from the opening kickoff and had Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense in shambles until the second half. Jalen Hurts, who was named the Super Bowl 59 MVP, finished the game with 221 passing yards, 72 rushing yards, and three total touchdowns.
