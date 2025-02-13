Eagles' Cooper DeJean reveals special message from Caitlin Clark after Super Bowl win
Philadelphia Eagles rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean was one of the big stars in the team's Super Bowl LIX shellacking of the Kansas City Chiefs.
In the second quarter of the game, which fell on his 22nd birthday, Dejean picked off Patrick Mahomes and returned the interception for a touchdown.
It was a turning point for the Eagles, who never looked back en route to a 40-22 win.
MORE: Cooper DeJean's gf Steph Wilfawn stuns in custom knee-high boots, sheer top
After the game, DeJean revealed he received a special message from fellow Iowa Hawkeyes alum and Chiefs superfan Caitlin Clark.
'She sent me a nice message congratulating me, so that was nice of her being a Chiefs fan and all,' DeJean said during an appearance on Kay Adams and FanDuel TV's Up & Adams.
DeJean and Clark, who attended a Chiefs game during the season and appeared in Taylor Swift's VIP suite, have a previous history together after the first-round pick said he could beat the Indiana Fever star in a game of one-on-one.
MORE: Eagles' Cooper DeJean, Reed Blankenship rock hilarious viral meme shirts
After his claim, DeJean revealed the WNBA Rookie of the Year texted him to set him straight.
In the end, it was all fun and games and the two Iowa alum have continued to support each other throughout the start of their professional careers.
Now that DeJean is a champion, it's time for Clark to help lead the Fever to the promised land to secure another title for the former Hawkeyes stars.
