Report: Mavericks Expected to Fire General Manager Nico Harrison
Nico Harrison is reportedly on his way out in Dallas.
The Mavericks and owner Patrick Dumont are expected to fire Harrison at a meeting at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Shams Charania and Tim MacMahon.
Harrison's presumed firing arrives almost a year after he helped orchestrate the bombshell trade that sent franchise cornerstone Luka Dončić to the Lakers, a fan-derided move that has maligned fans toward the team and its GM in the months since.
On Monday, in fact, "Fire Nico" chants echoed throughout the American Airlines Center as Dallas lost to the Bucks to fall to 3–8 on the season. According to Charania, Dumont, the team's owner, "took accountability" for the Dončić trade and accepted it as a mistake when speaking courtside to a fan that same night.
Harrison was hired as GM in 2021. During his tenure, the Mavs made a Western Conference Finals appearance in 2021-22 and an NBA Finals appearance in 2023-24, after which the GM signed a multi-year extension. Following the decision to trade away Doncic at the deadline in 2024-25, a move reportedly the result of Doncic's health and presumed uninterest in signing an extension, the Mavericks' season took a turn for the worse. Things were looking up when the team drafted generational talent Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 pick of the 2025 draft, but clearly, that was still not enough to save Harrison's job.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Please check back for more details.