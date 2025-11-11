SI

Report: Mavericks Expected to Fire General Manager Nico Harrison

The purported move comes months after Harrison helped orchestrate the Luka Dončić trade.

Brigid Kennedy

Harrison was the villain of the much-derided and bombshell Luka Doncic trade at the deadline last season. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Nico Harrison is reportedly on his way out in Dallas.

The Mavericks and owner Patrick Dumont are expected to fire Harrison at a meeting at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Shams Charania and Tim MacMahon.

Harrison's presumed firing arrives almost a year after he helped orchestrate the bombshell trade that sent franchise cornerstone Luka Dončić to the Lakers, a fan-derided move that has maligned fans toward the team and its GM in the months since.

On Monday, in fact, "Fire Nico" chants echoed throughout the American Airlines Center as Dallas lost to the Bucks to fall to 3–8 on the season. According to Charania, Dumont, the team's owner, "took accountability" for the Dončić trade and accepted it as a mistake when speaking courtside to a fan that same night.

Harrison was hired as GM in 2021. During his tenure, the Mavs made a Western Conference Finals appearance in 2021-22 and an NBA Finals appearance in 2023-24, after which the GM signed a multi-year extension. Following the decision to trade away Doncic at the deadline in 2024-25, a move reportedly the result of Doncic's health and presumed uninterest in signing an extension, the Mavericks' season took a turn for the worse. Things were looking up when the team drafted generational talent Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 pick of the 2025 draft, but clearly, that was still not enough to save Harrison's job.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Please check back for more details.

Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

