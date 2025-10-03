The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jerry Jones has surprising Taylor Swift answer for Cowboys vs. Chiefs invitation

The Cowboys owner also has an “elaborate” offer for the recording artist and Chiefs WAG for the Thanksgiving game.

Matt Ryan

Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the sideilne before the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.
Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the sideilne before the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Jerry Jones would love for Taylor Swift to come to AT&T Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs’ visit to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. In fact, he reveled a little more about how he feels about the recording artist during an interview with 105.3 The Fan.

The 82-year-old famed Cowboys owner even talked about having an international Super Bowl saying, “I’m for anything that promotes the growth or expands the eyeballs for the NFL.”

Jerry Jone
Jones would love for Swift to make the trek to Texas. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Well, speaking of expanding the growth and eyeballs for the NFL, the Chiefs WAG Swift has done that far better than probably anyone on the planet could by bringing in new demographics to watch games, resulting in an estimated $1 billion in brand value and revenue.

Taylor Swif
Swift is a fan favorite at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Jones is a huge fan of not only what she’s done for the game with her cultural and economic impact, but of her. Jones said, “No one is a bigger fan of Taylor Swift than I am… I can’t get enough of Taylor Swift” He even offered an “elaborate seat” should she choose to cheer on her fiancé Travis Kelce for the Turkey Day showdown in Texas.

Swift hasn’t been on road games this season, and has used “hidden walls” and not been seen at home games on TV for the Chiefs this season like she was last season.

Will she make a public appearance and be shown during the Chiefs vs. Cowboys? Fans, including Jones, can only hope.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes
Taylor Swift watches the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

