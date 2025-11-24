Brittany Mahomes shows off baby Golden in Chiefs fit matching mom at win vs. Colts
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs got a much-needed win on Sunday over the Indianapolis Colts. He may have led the team to an overtime victory at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, but his wife Brittany Mahomes and baby daughter Golden stole his thunder with their matching game-day fits.
The Chiefs are now 6-5 on the season but still out of the playoffs wtih six games left. Patrick threw for 352 big yards — although no touchdowns — in the 23-20 win.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes stuns in non-Chiefs red for night out at Patrick’s 1587 Prime
At the game were Brittany and the kids. She’d post having a sweet moment with Golden, who was born in January, on the field.
On Monday, she’d show off her full Chiefs fit matching Golden’s in the most adorable photos on her Instagram. Here’s a couple of them.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes steals Patrick’s thunder with fit at Texas Tech 'College GameDay'
Brittany also shared the sweet gift Patrick got “his girls” before game day, as well as a rare dad moment at a game with the quarterback.
Patrick and Brittany have been together since high school in Texas, but married in 2022. They have daughters Sterling, 4, and Golden, as well as son Bronze, 2.
Patrick and the Chiefs travel to Texas on Thanksgiving to take on the Dallas Cowboys. Will Brittany and the kids be there to steal the show once again?
