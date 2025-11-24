The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes shows off baby Golden in Chiefs fit matching mom at win vs. Colts

The wife of Kansas City superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes and their daughter stole the show at the overtime victory.

Matt Ryan

Brittany Mahomes on the sidelines before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Brittany Mahomes on the sidelines before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs got a much-needed win on Sunday over the Indianapolis Colts. He may have led the team to an overtime victory at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, but his wife Brittany Mahomes and baby daughter Golden stole his thunder with their matching game-day fits.

The Chiefs are now 6-5 on the season but still out of the playoffs wtih six games left. Patrick threw for 352 big yards — although no touchdowns — in the 23-20 win.

Patrick Mahome
Mahomes celebrated the victory Sunday with the fans. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

At the game were Brittany and the kids. She’d post having a sweet moment with Golden, who was born in January, on the field.

On Monday, she’d show off her full Chiefs fit matching Golden’s in the most adorable photos on her Instagram. Here’s a couple of them.

Golden and Brittany
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany also shared the sweet gift Patrick got “his girls” before game day, as well as a rare dad moment at a game with the quarterback.

Patrick and Brittany have been together since high school in Texas, but married in 2022. They have daughters Sterling, 4, and Golden, as well as son Bronze, 2.

Brittany with Bronze, Sterling, Patrick, and Golden
Brittany with Bronze, Sterling, Patrick, and Golden / Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Patrick and the Chiefs travel to Texas on Thanksgiving to take on the Dallas Cowboys. Will Brittany and the kids be there to steal the show once again?

Brittany Mahomes and kids
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

