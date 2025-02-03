Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Megan McElaney rocks open jean jacket and custom Minnie ears at Disney World
The Dallas Cowboys cheerleading squad is currently in its off-season following the Cowboys' disappointing 2024-2025 NFL season, one that forced the beloved franchise to miss the playoffs.
Regardless, that has not stopped the popular squad from living it up — including veteran member Megan McElaney — who enjoyed a day at the most Magical Place on Earth, Disney World.
McElaney was featured in a post by the Cowboys Cheerleader's Instagram account on Monday, February 3, showing the San Diego State alumna trying to find the perfect pair of Minnie Mouse ears. She wore a black jean jacket and beige top and had a huge smile along with her friends.
After a thorough search, McElaney landed on a pair of ears that matched the team colors of the Cowboys. A number of the account's 1.3 million followers flooded the comments section to commend her on the choice.
"Perfect with them being blue and white for the Cowboys!! So cute," wrote one person.
A second person agreed and wrote, "Those are perfect!!!!!"
"You look cute in all of them, but the last one is perfect," wrote a third.
"OMG SO AMAZING," gushed a fourth person.
RELATED: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Megan McElaney slays beside NFL All-Star squad stunners
McElaney has an affinity for going viral. Back in December 2024, she and her cheerleader teammates heated up the holiday season with Santa-themed outfits. She, along with the rest of the squad, are featured in the popular Netflix series America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys will look to rebound from their previous season with new head coach Brian Schottenheimer at the helm.
