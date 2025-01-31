Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Megan McElaney slays beside NFL All-Star squad stunners
Megan McElaney received the prestigious honor of representing the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders at the Pro Bowl back in December. Now, the cheerleader from Oceanside, California, is in Orlando, Florida, with all the other NFL cheerleaders selected from some epic photos.
The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders are more popular than ever after being featured in the Netflix series America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders that’s now set for a second season.
It’s easy to see why the show is so popular with cheerleaders like McElaney. When she found out she was picked, she stunned in a slick sweater dress. Over the holidays, she and others on the squad went viral for their naughty Santa-themed cheerleading outfits.
RELATED: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders trio crush together in offseason all-black fits
The 2025 Pro Bowl Games were held on Thursday, January 30, 2025, while the Pro Bowl Games Championship will take place on Sunday, February 2, 2025. The festivities will once again take place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
Here’s McElaney checking in in Orlando:
Photos of the cheerleaders all together have surfaced, including (far right).
RELATED: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Sophy Laufer, Kylie Dickson sizzle in rarely seen unis
Here’s her with the other cheerleaders in different cheer poses (scroll through):
McElaney is a marketing director from just outside of San Diego and will be in her fourth season with DCC. She auditioned to become a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader after finishing school at San Diego State University.
RELATED: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Lea Tunnell wows in up-close shot with sweet message
"I knew that I was not ready to give up on my dancing career after college and if I was going to continue to dance, I had to go big! The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are world class, and they are an integral part of the Cowboys organization," she said in her official bio. "What an opportunity to take a leap of faith and see how far I could go!
"I love the sisterhood that comes from this team! It is so amazing to be surrounded by some of the most kind, supportive, and TALENTED girls in the country. Coming all the way from California and leaving family and friends, it is such a gift to have a group of women to be my home away from home!"
What an honor for McElaney, and she certainly didn’t disappoint in her Pro Bowl photos.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
All the smoke: Ciara brings heat in red, low-cut string top puffing cigar without Russ
Plus won: Livvy Dunne upstages Paul Skenes’ MLB banquet in stunning low-cut dress
Bills blues: Hailee Steinfeld goes casual white tank top before Josh Allen’s biggest game
Spoiled with love: Brittany Mahomes gushes over adorable gifts for baby Golden Raye