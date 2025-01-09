Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Tori Skills is in her "bridal era" with flirty slip dress
The 2024-2025 NFL season is over for the Dallas Cowboys, whose 7-10 record was not good enough to make the playoffs. That hasn't stopped the Cowboys cheerleaders from living their best lives, including squad member Tori Skills.
On January 7, Skills shared a video post on Instagram, where she modeled several lovely dresses for the Lee & McCabe brand in what she called her "bridal era." In the video, she spins, dances, and smiles in a flirty slip dress, one that she pairs with other tops like jackets or sweaters.
"You can pair these beautiful dresses with so many different looks," wrote the cheerleader, who then shared her exclusive discount code for potential customers.
Several of Skills 89.9K Instagram followers rushed to the comments section to compliment her beauty.
"Slay!!! Loving your glow big sister," gushed one person.
A second person agreed and wrote, "The bridal era looks amazing on you."
"You are going to make a beautiful bride," wrote a third person.
Skills got engaged to her boyfriend, John Michael Daniel, on October 1, 2024. She shared the news on Instagram, which showed a photo of her future hubby getting down on one knee to pop the question.
"My forever Can’t wait to marry my best friend," she wrote at the time.
Skills and her cheerleading squad were featured in the hit Netflix series America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, a documentary series that was released in June 2024 that covered the popular squads' weekly game preparation.
Back in December, the popular squad draped up in Santa-themed outfits for the Cowboys showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, a game they won 26-24. Unfortunately, it was the last game the NFC East team would win for the season, extending their Super Bowl drought to 30 years.
