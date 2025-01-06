Cowboys Country

The one way Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy can save his job

It has yet to be revealed if the Dallas Cowboys are keeping head coach Mike McCarthy. However, there is one way the Cowboys can coach can be promised another season.

Tyler Reed

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are at a massive crossroads this offseason. The team finished 7-9, and with their roster, that record is highly disappointing.

This means if a writer covering the team feels that way, then Cowboys owner Jerry Jones probably feels much worse.

The fate of McCarthy's future has yet to be revealed, as the Cowboys love to drag out these situations. However, there is one way McCarthy can save his future in Dallas.

Ashton Jeant
Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McCarthy must focus on the run game next season. Rico Dowdle had a break-out season, rushing over 1,000 yards, but it shouldn't be on Dowdle to do it alone.

McCarthy's plan for 2025 has to be to take some pressure off of quarterback Dak Prescott and pound the rock.

Rico Dowdl
Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

This is why the team has to think very hard about taking Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty in the draft.

Jeanty would be the perfect piece to go along with Dowdle in the backfield. There should be no worries of fewer carries, as the Detroit Lions have excelled with having two number-one options in their backfield.

Rico Dowdl
Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

If McCarthy sees a future in Dallas, he must elevate the run game if he has any hopes of this offense being successful when Prescott and CeeDee Lamb return next season.

Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

“ Tyler majored in communications at the University of Kentucky and has previously been a contributor with Busted Coverage and FanSided.”

