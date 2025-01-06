The one way Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy can save his job
The Dallas Cowboys are at a massive crossroads this offseason. The team finished 7-9, and with their roster, that record is highly disappointing.
This means if a writer covering the team feels that way, then Cowboys owner Jerry Jones probably feels much worse.
MORE: Head coaching candidate who could save Trey Lance's career with Cowboys
The fate of McCarthy's future has yet to be revealed, as the Cowboys love to drag out these situations. However, there is one way McCarthy can save his future in Dallas.
McCarthy must focus on the run game next season. Rico Dowdle had a break-out season, rushing over 1,000 yards, but it shouldn't be on Dowdle to do it alone.
McCarthy's plan for 2025 has to be to take some pressure off of quarterback Dak Prescott and pound the rock.
This is why the team has to think very hard about taking Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty in the draft.
Jeanty would be the perfect piece to go along with Dowdle in the backfield. There should be no worries of fewer carries, as the Detroit Lions have excelled with having two number-one options in their backfield.
If McCarthy sees a future in Dallas, he must elevate the run game if he has any hopes of this offense being successful when Prescott and CeeDee Lamb return next season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 takeaways from Cowboys' season-defining loss vs. Commanders
4 winners & 4 losers from Cowboys season finale loss to Washington
NFC East Power Rankings after Week 18: Summing up Cowboys stagnant season
Dallas Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Commanders Week 18
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order following Dallas Cowboys' season-ending loss
Cowboys Cheerleader gets crushed in the head by Brandon Aubrey kickoff