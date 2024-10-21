Danica Patrick’s F1 finale fit shows off toned physique with flirty pose
Danica Patrick was on fire with her fit game for the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.
First, she showed off a stunning minidress before the races, and then rocked boots and a miniskirt for the perfect Texas salute.
Patrick, now 42, isn’t shy with her fits or showing off her incredible looks. She recently rocked a red bikini and wore some skimpy outfits at Burning Man.
The former IndyCar Series driver, who works now as a race analyst for Sky Sports, wasn’t done showing off trackside in Austin. She stunned with her toned physique in this flirty pose.
The fit resembles a checkered flag in blue and white. With the white shoes, Patrick puts it all together. Here are more photos of the outfit.
As Danica put in her caption, there are three more F1 events left this season: Mexico City, Vegas, and concluding in December in Abu Dhabi.
The record-setting female driver hasn’t raced since 2018. She’s still the only woman to ever win an IndyCar Series event at the Indy Japan 300 in 2008.
It’s great to see her back at the track and looking as good as ever. No doubt Danica will bring the fire to the next event.
