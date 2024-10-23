DeAndre Hopkins' Taylor Swift family moment was Chiefs adorable destiny
DeAndre Hopkins is on his way to be part of the Kansas City Chiefs and all their Super Bowl and Taylor Swift hype.
The Chiefs sent a fifth-round selection that could turn into a fourth-rounder to the Tennessee Titans for the 32-year-old Hopkins. Hopkins has perennially been a top receiver in the league and is coming off a 1000-yard season with the Titans. This season, though, he only has 15 catches for 173 yards and a touchdown. That could all change now that he’s paired up with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
The Chiefs needed another weapon for Mahomes with Rashee Rice out for the season despite a 6-0 start and are now all-in trying to get an unprecedented three-peat.
RELATED: Travis Kelce’s $6 million Kansas mansion has pickleball court, mini golf course
Hopkins and his family appear to be ready for the change as well — and all the Swift-Travis Kelce hype the team brings. Hopkins posted a video a few days earlier showing his family dancing to Swift’s song “22” with the caption “rumor has it.”
RELATED: Gracie Hunt, sister Ava look like young Tavia Hunt in throwback photos
Turns out that rumor was real. And now, the Chiefs are the ones dancing for joy.
The five-time Pro Bowler Hopkins is a lock future Hall of Famer with over 12,000 career receiving yards and 43 catches away from 1000 as of this writing.
The Chiefs travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders on Sunday. Will they be dancing with Hopkins at the end of the season holding the Lombardi Trophy?
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Texas stunner: Gabby Thomas flaunts legs in Daisy Dukes on ‘College Gameday’
Hooray!: Livvy Dunne brimming with excitement after MLB star proposes in Italy
Kiss the chef: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld turns up the heat in shoestring tank
FTW F1: Danica Patrick’s F1 fit in boots, miniskirt is perfect Texas salute
NFL WAG wins: Ciara steals Russell Wilson’s QB1 thunder with insane fit post