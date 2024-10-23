Gracie Hunt, sister Ava look like young Tavia Hunt in throwback photos
Tavia Hunt looks amazing at 53 years old and is celebrating her 31st anniversary with Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt.
Together the couple has three kids: Gracie Hunt, 25, Knobel Hunt 22, and Ava Hunt, 19. The Chiefs heiresses Gracie and Ava have become quite popular with their sizzling side-by-side glam-off photos, bye week bikini shots in Mexico, and cheerleader uniform fit pics.
While the daugthers are dropping stunning photos almost daily, mom Tavia is getting in on the action recently flexing a flowery yellow dress in front of the Lombardi Trophies and slaying her gameday fits.
RELATED: Who are Clark Hunt's children? Meet Gracie, Knobel, and Ava
For her anniversary, Tavia shared throwback photos of herself and Clark at a young age and the resemblance to her daughters now is very apparent.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt posts rare couples photo with ex-college football QB boyfriend
Knobel posted a picture of the family currently for an anniversary shoutout and you can see Tavia, Gracie and Ava together.
Tavia (Shackles then) was an intern with the Chiefs while in college and she met Clark at a luncheon. They married in 1993 and have been inseparable. She said in her post “we still feel like newlyweds … sometimes 😜.”
They’ve also won three Super Bowls since they met. Life is pretty good for the Hunt family. Happy anniversary to the king and queen of the team.
