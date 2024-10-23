The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Travis Kelce’s $6 million Kansas mansion has pickleball court, mini golf course

The Chiefs star bought this incredible 17,000-square-foot property in 2023. See everything it includes.

Matt Ryan

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Life is good if you’re Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

You play on the best team, with the best quarterback, are going for your fourth Super Bowl ring (third in a row), you’re dating the most popular girl in the world in Taylor Swift and can wear what you want while with her, and you have a boatload of money.

Kelce is the NFL’s highest-paid tight end, earning a salary of$17.1 million per year on his two-year, $34.25 million contract with the Chiefs. He’s made $93,943,975 in his career so far from playing, and now makes several million more in endorsements from partners that include Nike, Pfizer, State Farm, Bud Light, Experian, and DirecTV. He also has a three-year deal worth over $100 million for his viral podcast with his brother Jason called New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.

He’s got the money to flex a baller house for the baller he is, especially in the Kansas and Missouri housing markets where your dollar goes a lot further. In 2023, Travis purchased this home near Kansas City in Leadwood, Kansas, for $6 million. It sits on over three acres and is 17,000 square feet. It features six bedrooms and ten bathrooms, a two-level movie theater room, a pickleball court and a miniature golf course.

That’s a baller mansion. He also owns a $1 million, 10,000-square-foot-house in Kansas City he purchased in 2019. Yea, life is good if you’re Travis Kelce.

It’s even better if you’re Taylor Swift, though. Swift has 8 luxury properties herself totaling over $150 million. So, while it’s not that kind of flex for Kelce, it’s better than 99 percent of us.

