Deion Sanders’ girlfriend Karrueche Tran shows off dramatic new look

Even though his Colorado Buffaloes team's season is over and his son Shedeur didn't make it to the NFL playoffs with the Cleveland Browns, Deion Sanders still manages to make headlines.

Whether it's with what his team is doing on the football field, what he's saying to the media, what he's wearing, who he's hanging out with, or how many toes he has, "Prime" always seems to be a common topic of conversation within the sports world.

This has remained the case, especially as it pertains to Sanders' personal life. It became clear that Coach Prime was in a relationship with actress and pop culture icon Karrueche Tran in the latter half of 2025, as the two began appearing together in various places.

It has since been confirmed that the two are dating, as Tran even spent time with the Sanders family around Christmas.

There are many fascinating aspects of this relationship, with one being that Sanders is 58 years old and Tran is 37, making for a 21-year age gap. But that hasn't stopped these two from becoming close.

Karrueche Tran makes intriguing change to personal appearance

Karrueche has been known to change her look from time to time. And this was proven true once again on January 12, as the Emmy Award-winning actress shared an Instagram post of her sporting a new hairstyle.

"the bob is officially activated 🪮," the post was captioned.

Tran seems to be extremely happy with how the look turned out. And one would imagine that Deion felt the same way whenever he got to see this bob for the first time.

Perhaps this will inspire an appearance change for Coach Prime. Then again, he typically marches to the beat of his own drum.

