Shedeur Sanders has surprisingly humble 3 words after being named Browns QB1
Shedeur Sanders’ first game as the Cleveland Browns starter is behind him with a win. Now, he’ll get a chance to prove he is the guy again this upcoming Sunday as the team named him QB1 again. He reacted to it all on Monday with a three-word post.
The 23-year-old son of Deion Sanders threw for 209 yards, a touchdown — his first NFL TD — and one interception as Cleveland took care of business, 24-10, at the Las Vegas Raiders.
He was thrust into the role after fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel was ruled out with a concussion. Now, Gabriel has been relegated to Shedeur’s backup.
Shedeur looked confident from the get-go, strolling into Allegiant Stadium in some Raiders colors with his “Legendary” clothing brand.
He’d walk out with his first NFL win and shared a special moment with his father afterward.
After some more confident words in the press conference that his mom Pilar Sanders ranted about after the game, Shedeur made his first post since with a “Thank you GOD” on Instagram.
Shedeur was the 144th overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft in the 5th round out of dad’s Colorado Buffaloes where he was a star. He proved a lot of doubters wrong on Sunday. Can he do it again vs. the San Francisco 49ers on November 30? The stage is set and he certainly believes so.
