Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar goes off reacting to son’s comments in Browns win
Shedeur Sanders aced his first test as a starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. After the big win over the Las Vegas Raiders, his mom Pilar Sanders excitedly stood up for her son after hearing his postgame comments.
The son of both Pilar and Deion Sanders and 5th round pick out of the Colorado Buffaloes was passed over as the starter for fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, but Gabriel suffered a concussion before half last week vs. the Baltimore Ravens and didn’t clear protocol to play on Sunday.
Shedeur bounced back after last week’s 4-for-16, 47-yard performance with an interception in the half he did get in. After a week with first-team reps in practice, he looked like a veteran against the Raiders going 11-of-20 for 209 yards a touchdown, and one interception. The Browns defense would do the rest in the 24-10 win.
RELATED: Shedeur Sanders wears Raiders colors in his custom swag for Browns start
He’d get that first career touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the game:
At the game was dad Deion, mom Pilar, and his siblings. Shedeur shared a touching moment with his father after the win.
RELATED: Shedeur Sanders' mom Pilar shows off excitement for son's first Browns' NFL start
Mom, who rocked a statement “QB1” fit for the game, posted a message for her son after hearing his postgame comments about getting a week of practice with the starters:
”Yes SON! Everyone who supports you, WE CAN IMAGINE you getting more than ONE WEEK of practice to prep for an NFL GAME! Wow that’s serious! Moving forward,…WE LOVE TO WIN! Go #shedeursanders #12 #legendary #winners 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉”
It’s unclear if Shedeur or Gabriel will be the starter when the now 3-8 Browns host the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday.
This Sunday was Shedeur Sanders’ day.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit
First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game
Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death
Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss