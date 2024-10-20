DiJonai Carrington eerily predicts big WNBA honor years ago
DiJonai Carrington was one of the breakout stars in the WNBA this season.
The Connecticut Sun guard emerged as one of the best perimeter defenders in the league and was consistently coming up big for her team.
Ultimately, Carrington's performance landed her the 2024 WNBA Most Improved Player award.
Carrington dropped a series of photos commemorating her breakout season on Instagram captioned, "What if I told you i’m jus getting started. Thankful for a healthy season. Nothin but God; delayed, never denied."
One of the photos in the linkdump showed just how determined she was to return to the court. The image shows a note from Carrington in 2022 setting out her goals.
And through her hard work it all came to fruition.
After battling injuries throughout her first three seasons in the WNBA and starting only three games, Carrington started 39 of 39 games for the Sun and finall got to show the world her talent.
Carrington averaged 12.7 points, 5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game for Connecticut during the regular season.
While Carrington was a standout on the court, she was also one of the WNBA's finest in the fashion game.
Let this be a reminder to everyone to stay focused on your goals and never give up.
Delayed, never denied.
