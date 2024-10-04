DiJonai Carrington rocks ‘Juicy” crop top, velour WNBA playoff fit
DiJonai Carrington kept her WNBA fashion offerings on point Friday night for Game 3 of the WNBA Playoff semifinals between the Connecticut Sun and Minnesota Lynx at Mohegan Sun Arena.
The WNBA Most Improved Player has been delivering knockout looks all season long, and Friday was no different with her three-piece, black valour set.
She pulled up rocking Juicy Couture.
DiJonai complimented her look with a Louis Vuitton and Marc Jacobs bag combo.
Nai don't play.
DiJonai and her girlfriend, Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith, caught extra attention during the first round of the postseason as their teams faced off against each other after engagement rumors swirled near the end of the regular season.
NaLyssa saw a decrease in playing time and appeared to say farewell to the Fever after the season.
DiJonai went as far as to call for the Fever to "Free NaLyssa" after Indiana was bounced from the postseason.
The two WNBA stars have been dating since Carrington transferred to the Baylor Bears from Stanford for her senior year during the 2020-21 season.
The Sun are facing the Minnesota Lynx and split the first two games of the series. On Friday, October 4, the action shifts back to Mohegan Sun Arena as the Sun aims to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series on their home court.
Carrington averaged 12.7 points, 5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game during the regular season, and will be looking to come up big for Connecticut once again.
