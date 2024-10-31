Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw stunningly out of shape shirtless celebrating World Series
Clayton Kershaw has played 17 seasons for the Los Angeles Dodgers and now has ring No. 2 coming his way after Wednesday’s win over the New York Yankees.
While he hasn’t pitched since the end of August, the Dodgers star enjoyed the moment of the team’s success. The 36-year-old three-time Cy Young award winner and one-time league MVP has already said he will be back for 2025 as the Dodgers will try and repeat.
After the final out in Wednesday’s intense 7-6 win to close out the series 4-1, Kershaw went around the field shirtless whooping and hollering like some drunk fan would. What was noticeable, though, wasn’t his shouting, it was how out of shape Kershaw looked. Watch the video below and see.
Now, Kershaw is a large man with a listed playing weight of 225 on his massive 6-foot-4 frame, but he’s definitely packed on a few pounds. That’s ok, he deserves to let loose and enjoy the moment. He’s certainly earned it.
The fan shouted “future Hall of Famer,” which is no doubt when it comes to Kershaw.
Kershaw finished the season 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 24 strikeouts.
Shirtless Kershaw drinking out of a cup looks like a fun guy to hang out with for a night. Wednesday night certainly was his night to let loose, chubby bod and all.
