Nick Castellanos’s Grand Slam Led to Lots of Dark Jokes About the Stock Market
When Nick Castellanos hits a home run, bad news also strikes.
While more a joke than a reflection of reality, the joke has legs, leading many to post about expecting the worst after Casty goes yard.
The trend began after former Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman interrupted his own apology to call a Castellanos dinger back in 2020. Since then, Castellanos has hit one out of the park on a few more somber or solemn occasions, and now it’s just something that baseball fans have come to expect, or at least have fun with.
Fast forward to Sunday, where Castellanos stepped up to the plate against the Los Angeles Dodgers with the bases loaded and smashed the first pitch he saw for a drive to deep left field over the wall. Immediately, baseball fans got to work, relating the dinger to the stock market free fall that began last week and seeing Casty’s shot as a sign that crash was only just beginning.
While it feels difficult to imagine that the right fielder of the Philadelphia Phillies has any influence on global economics, does anyone really know what does control the stock market?
Wait, don’t answer that.