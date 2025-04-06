Watch: Castellanos Puts Phillies Ahead of Dodgers with Epic Grand Slam
The Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers are playing a rubber match Sunday afternoon.
The Dodgers got off to a hot start on a two-run home run by Teoscar Hernandez in the first inning.
Philadelphia was quick to respond with Bryce Harper singling home a run and Kyle Schwarber scoring on a wild pitch. Those two runs tied the game at two a piece in the third innings.
The Phillies were not done, though.
Nick Castellanos stepped up to the plate after a pitching change. Alex Vesia threw an 88 mph fastball down the middle on the first pitch and Castellanos made him pay. The right-handed batter smashed a grand slam over the left field fence to give Philadelphia the lead.
The Phillies are now on track to win the game and take the series from Los Angeles.
The Dodgers are a team that everybody expects to return to the World Series. They have the pitching and the hitting to be extremely dangerous, but the Phillies are just as good.
A win Sunday would improve their record to 7-2, and put them in the conversation for best team in the MLB.
The Phillies are looking to return to the postseason, and winning a series against the Dodgers would give the team a lot of confidence.
At the time of writing, the Phillies lead Los Angeles 6-3 in the fourth inning. There is plenty of game left, but Castellanos' grand slam gives Philadelphia a great chance to walk away with a weekend series win.