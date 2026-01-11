Dodgers star Yamamoto shows off insanely big tuna catch in Japan hometown

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is relaxing this offseason back in his Japan hometown after winning the World Series MVP for the Los Angeles Dodgers in an epic seven-game series vs. the Toronto Blue Jays to give the team back-to-back championships. His latest post also shows he’s also winning at fishing with quite the tuna catch.

Yamamoto, 27, has spent two seasons with the Dodgers after coming over from Japan. The pitcher won three games in the World Series — all on the road in Toronto — including both Games 6 and 7 in one of the most legendary performances of all time. He was a no-brainer for the MVP.

He clearly enjoyed the celebration after, too, addressing the Dodgers crowd in English.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto addresses the Dodger Stadium crowd in English 🥹 pic.twitter.com/IsRWwQtJ5k — MLB (@MLB) November 3, 2025

He also had a rare public moment after the game celebrating with his family.

Yamamoto enjoying the offseason back home

After all the celebratory fun, Yamamoto left the U.S. back to his home in Bizen, Okayama Prefecture, Japan.

He posted while enjoying the outdoors in some amazing photos. He wrote, “2026!! 🎍 My 10th professional season begins. From the mountains of my hometown, Bizen City. Wishing everyone an amazing year ahead!”

Remember, eight of those pro seasons were spent in Japan.

Within his photo dump, was his fishing day where he caught some giant tuna.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto/Instagram

Yoshinobu Yamamoto/Instagram

It then got turned into some yummy-looking sashimi.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto/Instagram

Last season the Dodgers opened in Japan where Yamamoto and his fellow Japanese superstar teammates Shohei Ohtani and Riki Sasaki took the team out for an epic sushi dinner with an incredibly large tuna.

Shohei Ohtani, Roki Sasaki, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto hosted a sushi team dinner for the Dodgers while the team is in Tokyo this week pic.twitter.com/yuV0U0Yhm6 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) March 16, 2025

Yamamoto and the Dodgers will once again be the team to catch next season.

Nov 3, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) and pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) during the World Series championship parade and celebration. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

