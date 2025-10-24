Dodgers WAG Chelsea Freeman posts message after sad Alex Vesia news
The Los Angeles Dodgers are preparing for Game 1 of the World Series at the Toronto Blue Jays that begins on Friday. On Thursday, however, the team posted devastating news involving relief pitcher Alex Vesia who had to leave the team.
The Dodgers announced in a statement, "It’s with a heavy heart that we share that Alex Vesia is away from the team as he and his wife Kayla navigate a deeply personal family matter. The entire Dodgers organization is sending our thoughts to the Vesia family, and we will provide an update at a later date.”
While it’s unknown what the situation exactly is, the nature of the message is not encouraging.
Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea Freeman posted late Thursday night: “Please keep the Vesias in your prayers 💙”
Vesia is 2-0 with four holds and a 3.86 ERA this postseason. The Dodgers will miss him out of the bullpen should be not be able to return.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has until Friday morning to finalize their 26-man roster and talked about the possibility that Los Angeles will be without their left-handed reliever throughout the World Series: “I think we’re just going day to day,” Roberts told reporters, “with really no expectations.”
But his family comes first and we at The Athlete Lifestyle also send Vesia and his family our prayers as well.
