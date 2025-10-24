The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Dodgers WAG Chelsea Freeman posts message after sad Alex Vesia news

The Los Angeles reliever abruptly left the team before Game 1 of the World Series at the Toronto Blue Jays due to a serious family matter.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia (51) reacts in the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during game one of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia (51) reacts in the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during game one of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers are preparing for Game 1 of the World Series at the Toronto Blue Jays that begins on Friday. On Thursday, however, the team posted devastating news involving relief pitcher Alex Vesia who had to leave the team.

The Dodgers announced in a statement, "It’s with a heavy heart that we share that Alex Vesia is away from the team as he and his wife Kayla navigate a deeply personal family matter. The entire Dodgers organization is sending our thoughts to the Vesia family, and we will provide an update at a later date.”

While it’s unknown what the situation exactly is, the nature of the message is not encouraging.

Alex Vesia, Kayla Vesia
Alex Vesia and Kayla Vesia / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea Freeman posted late Thursday night: “Please keep the Vesias in your prayers 💙”

Dodgers statemetn
Chelsea Freeman/Instagram

Vesia is 2-0 with four holds and a 3.86 ERA this postseason. The Dodgers will miss him out of the bullpen should be not be able to return.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has until Friday morning to finalize their 26-man roster and talked about the possibility that Los Angeles will be without their left-handed reliever throughout the World Series: “I think we’re just going day to day,” Roberts told reporters, “with really no expectations.”

But his family comes first and we at The Athlete Lifestyle also send Vesia and his family our prayers as well.

Dave Robert’s and Alex Vesi
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts high fives relief pitcher Alex Vesia (51) after getting out of the eighth inning of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 2. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

