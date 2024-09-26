Donald Trump's Alabama-Georgia college football gameday meal request
Former President Donald Trump will be in attendance at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, September 28, for the SEC showdown between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs.
Trump is attending the game as a guest of Alabama businessman Ric Mayers for one of the most highly-anticipated college football games of the season.
Mayers took requests from his guests so he could have appropriate meals lined up on gameday, and he revealed Trump's hilarious request which reminds everyone of his love for fast food.
"I like a good steak," Mayers said per the Daily Mail, "but President Trump’s (food preferences) are as mundane as it gets."
So what does the presidential candidate want to eat? It's a meal that will take you back to your drunken midnight meals in college.
The 78-year-old Trump's gameday meal request is "two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches with cheese from McDonald's, pizza from Domino's, hot dogs from the stadium, and plenty of Diet Coke."
Luckily, his suite should have a bathroom.
Trump's love of fast food is well-documented. When hosting the Clemson football team at the White House following their national championship win, the former president set up a fast food buffet with offerings from McDonald's, Wendy's, and Burger King.
The only thing missing was a BBQ sauce or bleu cheese fountain.
Along with Mayers' family and friends, Trump will be joined by Alabama senators Katie Britt and Tommy Tuberville, and ALGOP chairman John Wahl in the gameday suite.
Kickoff between the No. 2 Bulldogs and No. 4 Crimson Tide is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
