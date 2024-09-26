🚨🚨MUST SEE 🚨🚨



Clemson is really eating FAST FOOD at the White House!!!!!

President Trump (@realDonaldTrump) is serving McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King and pizza to the College football National title team at the White House. @wusa9 @WUSA9sports #Clemson #FastFood #Trump pic.twitter.com/tRMaLqpvPb