Sunisa Lee’s epic fast-food cheat day meal revealed
Training to be an Olympic gymnast is a demanding and grueling ordeal. Sunisa Lee was at the top of her game for the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, winning a gold and two bronze medals. After all that hard work, it must be nice to get a few cheat meals in.
But what does Lee like to eat? The-21-year-old, two-time Olympic gold medalist moved from Minnesota to New York City, where there are more options for good restaurants than maybe anywhere in the world. You can’t, however, get In-N-Out Burger in NYC.
RELATED: 49ers WAG Kristin Juszczyk turns Super Bowl shirt into revealing top
Lee, fresh off glamming it up at New York Fashion Week in stunning dresses, taking patriotic bathroom selfies, and posing for an epic photo with fellow Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas, has made her way to the West Coast food capital in Los Angeles. California is home to In-N-Out Burger, and that’s where Lee made her stop.
The caption reads, “been too long”, which definitely means this isn’t her first rodeo at the fast food joint. Analyzing the photo when you click on it, it’s hard to tell if she got a single or made it a Double-Double burger. There’s definitely no-bun, protein style burger patties on the side of the other burger with some grilled onions. It appears to be the "Flying Dutchman”, which is two patties and two pieces of cheese, which means Lee knows about the famous In-N-Out secret menu. Did she go “animal style” on the burger? Did she get a shake? Fries? There are some many possibilities, but the one thing that is certain is that the meal looks fantastic.
RELATED: Angel Reese gushes over her own casual style on Chicago Sky bench
For those of you wondering where you can find In-N-Out, the burger chain is now in the following states: California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Tennessee. Maybe it will eventually make it to the Big Apple for Lee and others.
Being a gymnast and aspiring model, Lee probably rarely eats like this. It’s definitely not this athlete’s order after his Summer Olympic Games in Rio.
Lee obviously has good taste and deserves to eat any meal she wants after all her hard work. Now, who’s hungry?
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Ahh: Megan Thee Stallion shares gift with ‘twin’ Angel Reese amid recovery
Speaking of: Angel Reese goes makeup-free in selfie donning hilarious Iverson shirt
Fight-night fire: UFC ring girls trade in bikinis for stunning ‘Noche’ fits
Rinse, repeat: Taylor Swift’s Chiefs fit rocks above the knee boots back-to-back weeks
Birthday besties: Caitlin Clark gets ‘carried away’ in adorable Lexie Hull bday moment