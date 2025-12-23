Draymond Green storms off in heated Steve Kerr argument ruining son's birthday moment
Draymond Green can never stay out of his own way, and that apparently also includes games where his son is in the crowd celebrating his birthday.
In what should have been a sweet and heartwarming night for father and son in the Golden State Warriors' 120-97 victory over the Orlando Magic, where the entire Chase Center home crowd serenaded Draymond Green Jr., better known as DJ, with an enthusiastic "Happy Birthday" rendition to celebrate his ninth birthday, his dad had to spoil the good vibes.
His four-time NBA champion dad stole the spotlight for all the wrong reasons when a heated exchange between the four-time All-Star and head coach Steve Kerr was caught by a fan, eventually leading to Green, 35, storming off the court and into the locker room.
It was an ugly moment for a team trying to find it's way in the loaded Western Conference, and it ruined all of the good vibes that DJ had experienced earlier in the game, with Draymond beaming from ear-to-ear and clapping along with the rest of Dub Nation.
What exactly happened between Kerr and Draymond?
Kerr was asked about it after the game.
"We got into it, obviously... We had it out a little bit," Kerr said. "And he made his decision to go back to the locker room. I told him to cool off, and that's all I'm going to say about it."
Kerr though, did make it clear that even when Green, who has the second-most ejections of all time, trailing only Rasheed Wallace for that dubious honor, returned to the bench in the fourth quarter, there was no way the former Defensive Player of the Year was getting back into the game.
It's a sad set of circumstances for DJ. But unfortunately for his oldest son, who is often by his father's side at Warriors games, he's used to seeing Green get into trouble on the court.
Let's hope it didn't ruin DJ's big birthday night.
