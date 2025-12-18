Stephen Curry shares sad story of son Canon thinking Klay Thompson is still a Warrior

While Dub Nation universally knows that the four NBA titles and their dynastic run are mostly thanks to Stephen Curry, the fan favorite during that amazing stretch might have still been Klay Thompson.

I was lucky enough to be covering the Golden State Warriors for that last miracle title, and while I missed the glory days of Oracle Arena, there was nothing like the atmosphere when Steph or Klay would go off on one of their patented hot-streak barrages from beyond the arc, where anything inside the gym felt like it was within range for the Splash Brothers.

RELATED: Ayesha Curry posts heartfelt note to Stephen’s brother Seth for Warriors game

Jun. 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23), guard Klay Thompson (11) and guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after beating the Boston Celtics in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship at TD Garden. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

So while Thompson, 35, hints a reunion might be possible, reality is still staring both of them in the face.

Unfortunately for all of us, even for Steph and Klay, Father Time is undefeated. And while the greatest shooter of all time and owner of most 3-pointers ever made is still playing at an elite level, Thompson has not been able to match those glory days, now with the Dallas Mavericks and more known as being Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend.

RELATED: Steph, LeBron still hating each other would be better for NBA than this lovefest

Steph's son Canon tells us the sad reality of getting older

Jul. 2, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) sits in the stands with son Canon during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at the California Summer League at Chase Center. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

RELATED: Ayesha shows off baby Cai, daughter Riley growing up so fast with Steph on road

In a heartbreaking story shared by the two-time NBA MVP in a feature about Thompson for ESPN, Curry's seven-year-old son Canon was confused when Thompson was playing for another team and not with his dad.

“Klay’s Playing?,” Canon asked innocently. “Why are you here?”

RELATED: Klay Thompson gives fan little shove for Megan Thee Stallion kiss courtside

Steph watching recent Mavs game with his son Canon.



Steph yells “Shoot it, Klay!”



Canon asked “Klay’s Playing?”… “Why are you here?”



😔 pic.twitter.com/l2sQmBAAKM — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) December 18, 2025

It's the sad truth of the realization that rarely do professional athletes play for one team, let alone teammates that won four NBA championships together, along with their third amigo Draymond Green, and for a short stint Kevin Durant, putting together one of the greatest modern runs in NBA history and with Durant, arguably the greatest team ever assembled.

Steph knows that the end of his career is on the horizon

Apr. 15, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) smiles before the start of the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Chase Center. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

RELATED: Steph Curry has touching gesture to young Warriors fan before 46 points vs. Spurs

Curry, now 37, has been poignant with his comments all season, appreciating his generational career as he looks to cement his status on the always debated list of where he ranks in the career all-time list.

This was another reminder that the end is on the horizon.

Jan. 29, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) smiles before receiving his special Championship Ring in recognition of the USA Basketball Men’s National Team’s gold medal victory at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games before the start of the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chase Center. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

"Those are the moments it hits," Curry said. "Things have evolved in life. But there are reminders of how special of a thing it was and also a reminder of how unfortunate ... the reality of what it is right now."

Father Time gets us all.

Aug. 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States shooting guard Stephen Curry (4) reacts in the second half against France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring