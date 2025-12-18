Stephen Curry shares sad story of son Canon thinking Klay Thompson is still a Warrior
While Dub Nation universally knows that the four NBA titles and their dynastic run are mostly thanks to Stephen Curry, the fan favorite during that amazing stretch might have still been Klay Thompson.
I was lucky enough to be covering the Golden State Warriors for that last miracle title, and while I missed the glory days of Oracle Arena, there was nothing like the atmosphere when Steph or Klay would go off on one of their patented hot-streak barrages from beyond the arc, where anything inside the gym felt like it was within range for the Splash Brothers.
So while Thompson, 35, hints a reunion might be possible, reality is still staring both of them in the face.
Unfortunately for all of us, even for Steph and Klay, Father Time is undefeated. And while the greatest shooter of all time and owner of most 3-pointers ever made is still playing at an elite level, Thompson has not been able to match those glory days, now with the Dallas Mavericks and more known as being Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend.
Steph's son Canon tells us the sad reality of getting older
In a heartbreaking story shared by the two-time NBA MVP in a feature about Thompson for ESPN, Curry's seven-year-old son Canon was confused when Thompson was playing for another team and not with his dad.
“Klay’s Playing?,” Canon asked innocently. “Why are you here?”
It's the sad truth of the realization that rarely do professional athletes play for one team, let alone teammates that won four NBA championships together, along with their third amigo Draymond Green, and for a short stint Kevin Durant, putting together one of the greatest modern runs in NBA history and with Durant, arguably the greatest team ever assembled.
Steph knows that the end of his career is on the horizon
Curry, now 37, has been poignant with his comments all season, appreciating his generational career as he looks to cement his status on the always debated list of where he ranks in the career all-time list.
This was another reminder that the end is on the horizon.
"Those are the moments it hits," Curry said. "Things have evolved in life. But there are reminders of how special of a thing it was and also a reminder of how unfortunate ... the reality of what it is right now."
Father Time gets us all.
