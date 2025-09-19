Draymond Green jokingly grabs dude in Jordan Poole jersey after missed dunk
It's a punch that will always live in Golden State Warriors infamy.
Draymond Green is a Warriors legend, fan favorite, and four-time NBA champion, but one of the things the four-time All Star will always be remembered for is scarily punching then teammate Jordan Poole during practice in October 2022.
It can be argued that Poole, now playing for the New Orleans Pelicans, has never been the same player ever since, and the 35-year-old Green has certainly had continued issues, including getting suspended by the NBA a year later. But luckily for the former Michigan State standout, he always has the protection of Stephen Curry.
The 2017 NBA Defensive Player of the Year is traveling China, and a personality named Slim played him in something called the two-on-two Star Street Battle Tournament.
Slim proceeded to put on the Jordan Poole jersey, and at one point, Green, who's team apparently won 100-59 (with the first team to 100 winning), backs down Slim, misses the dunk, and then jokingly puts Slim in a chokehold.
For Draymond fans, they'll find it hilarious. For Draymond haters, they'll think it's not funny given the severity of the punch that nearly knocked Poole, 26, out cold.
And we can almost certainly guarantee Poole himself would not find it very amusing.
Draymond did have a sweet dad moment that he shared on his Instagram Stories earlier today, reposting his wife Hazel Renee's photo, with his matching pretty in pink daughters, Cash, 4, and Hunni, 1, who look like they're with him in China.
So maybe not always the best teammate to some, but Draymond certainly seems like he's a great father.
