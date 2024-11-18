Dream Beyoncé setlist for NFL Christmas Gameday Ravens vs Texans halftime show
The “Cowboy Carter” era continues, and for Beyoncé fans, Christmas came early.
On Sunday, November 17, Queen Bey announced that she is performing the halftime show during the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL game on Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25. This game will mark many firsts, including the first-ever NFL Christmas Day Live event to stream on Netflix, and the first time Bey will perform songs from “Cowboy Carter” live.
RELATED: Dream Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl LIX halftime show setlist
The Texans vs Ravens game will be the second of two games on Christmas Day, the first being the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers. And as Beyoncé brings it back home to Houston, Texas — where the big game will take place at NRG Stadium — fans are looking forward to hearing her deliver her latest songs, as well as the classics.
There’s no word on how long the halftime show, and a press release teases that details of the performance are being kept “under wraps,” but here are some of the songs we’d love to see Bey perform.
“Ameriican Requiiem” — The intro to “Cowboy Carter” sets the tone for the story: A reclamation of the art of country music by a Black woman with roots in both Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama. Upon her homecoming, Bey warning viewers that she’s back with a vengeance will match the energy of the Texans, who will be out for blood on Christmas Day.
“Blackbiird” (with surprise guests Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy, Reyna Roberts, and Paul McCartney) — Beyoncé’s cover of The Beatles’ “Blackbird” made for a historic moment, as McCartney — who played guitar on Bey’s studio cover — has said that she captures the spirit of the song’s lyrical subject. Beyoncé also platformed four relatively new young Black country artists: Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy, Reyna Roberts. Having all of these artists reunite for an epic performance would make for a monumental moment.
“Jolene” (with surprise guest Dolly Parton) — Texans love Beyoncé. We also love honorary Texan Dolly Parton, who famously slayed last year during the Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders game wearing a Cowboys cheerleader uniform. Parton could very easily come back — this time, in a Texans cheerleader uniform — to link with another music icon. After all, pick-mes like the titular Jolene seem to pop up from generation to generation. But Honey Bey and Dolly P won’t take them sitting down.
“Savage Remix” (with surprise guest Megan Thee Stallion) — What’s a Houston homecoming without other Houstonians? A hottie link-up with Meg and Bey will be the perfect energizer for the Texans, getting them and the crowd in savage mode for this historic game.
“Bootylicious” (with surprise guests Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams) — When at home, you’ve gotta show love to your homegirls, so Bey is bound to reunite with her two best friends, with whom, she changed the music game as the iconic Destiny’s Child.
“Levii’s Jeans” (with surprise guest Post Malone) — Posty reps Dallas and the Cowboys, but perhaps he’ll make an exception for Queen Bey. In a New York Times profile published in August, Post revealed he hadn’t met Beyoncé in person, despite appearing on the “Cowboy Carter” album. But meeting Bey and performing with her live would be the ultimate Christmas present for Post.
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” (with surprise guest Shaboozey) — Though Shaboozey had been putting out music a decade before landing two spots on “Cowboy Carter,” it was this record that helped propel him into a household name. And thus, his own “Bar Song” has spent 17 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 this year. A duet performance of this instant hit would culminate 2024 in the best way possible.
“Texas Hold ‘Em” — There’s no way Bey isn’t going to close out this historic game with any song other than the defining song of 2024, and one of the most game-changing hits of her career. Though this game will in fact be in Texas, there ain’t no holding the Texans back.
RELATED: Loreal Sarkisian recreates Beyoncé’s red leather look with unique twist
Fans can tune into the Texans vs Ravens game via Netflix on Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Let’s just hope the servers don’t crash this time.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oopsie: Britney Mahomes’ penalty-worthy playground fail with her kids
Gamer: Cameron Brink’s knee-high boots, tiny miniskirt wins ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Hook ‘em: Loreal Sarkisian rocks leather and lace ‘game plan’ fit for Longhorns
Horns… Sarkisian shows off huge wedding ring in fire-red fit raising questions
Knockout: Sydney Thomas, viral Paul-Tyson ring girl, shares bombshell pics