Loreal Sarkisian recreates Beyoncé’s red leather look with unique twist
Loreal Sarkisian is making waves in the fashion industry. Over the weekend she made even bigger ones when she channeled her inner Beyoncé for a fierce fit.
Known as “The First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football” for her marriage to head coach Steve Sarkisian, the 39-year-old stylist has made a ton of headlines this season for her fit game.
Loreal recently wore a jaw-dropping cowgirl fit to the stadium, rocked a “bad girl” birthday look, and wasn’t afraid to go makeup-free for the world to see.
RELATED: Loreal Sarkisian excited for 'cozy' oversized fit for Texas football season
She may have saved her best for her latest fashion hit with a Beyoncé-inspired red leather fit with a twist.
Here’s a closer look at Beyoncé’s look:
While it’s not the same fit, Loreal drew inspiration from the famous singer with the burgandy leather look. Both look gorgeous no matter what.
RELATED: NFL WAG Kristin Juszczyk flexes ab-revealing vest, skirt 'date night' fit
Loreal married Steve Sarkisian in 2020 and despite filing for divorce over the summer, she tagged him in the “best birthday gift ever, and the two remain very close.
Loreal was a standout track and field star at North Carolina A&T, reaching the semifinals at the 2023 U.S. Olympic Trials and seventh at the 2009 NCAA Championships in hurdles. She was named MEAC Woman of the Year for her achievements in academics, athletics, service, and leadership. Loreal was also an assistant track and field coach at USC.
She’s now left the track in the dust and is busy slaying Beyoncé-inspired fits. Loreal has certainly come a long way.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Red carpet MVP: 6-foot-4 WNBA star A’ja Wilson towers over big-time actress
Ahhhh: Steph Curry, Ayesha introduce baby Cai in rare public photos
Legendary: Vanessa Bryant posts epic Kobe message, video after Dodgers WS win
Speaking of: Ciara celebrates ‘billionaire’ achievement before Steelers game
Spotlight found: Rarely-seen Mamiko Tanaka rocks husbands ‘Ohtani’ Dodgers fit