Eminem's daughter Hailie announces pregnancy with custom Lions jersey

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Scott revealed her pregnancy to her father, a Detroit Lions superfan, in a heartwarming moment with a custom Lions jersey in his "Temporary" music video.

Josh Sanchez

Eminem before the game between the Detroit Lions and the New York Jets at Ford Field.
Eminem before the game between the Detroit Lions and the New York Jets at Ford Field. / Tim Fuller-Imagn Images
Hip-hop icon and Detroit Lions superfan Eminem shared his new music video for the song "Temporary," featuring frequent collaborator Skylar Grey.

The music features a lot of footage of his daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, growing up and scenes portraying her future wedding to Evan McClintock, who she got engaged to back in May.

In one special scene, Hailie surprises her father with a huge announcement.

Hailie reveals to her father that she is pregnant. She hands Eminem a custom Detroit Lions jersey with "Grandpa" written on the nameplate.

Eminem, Hailie Jade Scott, Detroit Lions, pregnancy announcement
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Scott announces her pregnancy. / Eminem/YouTube
Eminem, Hailie Jade Scott, Detroit Lions, pregnancy announcement
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Scott announces her pregnancy. / Eminem/YouTube

Eminem holds the jersey up to the camera in shock, while also showing her sonogram.

The reactions were priceless.

Eminem, Hailie Jade Scott, Detroit Lions, pregnancy announcement
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Scott announces her pregnancy. / Eminem/YouTube
Eminem, Hailie Jade Scott, Detroit Lions, pregnancy announcement
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Scott announces her pregnancy. / Eminem/YouTube

TMZ confirmed Hailie is pregnant and the moment shown in the music video was not just a publicity stunt. The moment shows the continued maturity of Eminem that has been reflected in his music since the days of Slim Shady.

"Temporary" is one of the first singles from his newest album, "The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)."

Congratulations to Hailie and Grandpa Em.

Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News