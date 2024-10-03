Eminem's daughter Hailie announces pregnancy with custom Lions jersey
Hip-hop icon and Detroit Lions superfan Eminem shared his new music video for the song "Temporary," featuring frequent collaborator Skylar Grey.
The music features a lot of footage of his daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, growing up and scenes portraying her future wedding to Evan McClintock, who she got engaged to back in May.
In one special scene, Hailie surprises her father with a huge announcement.
Hailie reveals to her father that she is pregnant. She hands Eminem a custom Detroit Lions jersey with "Grandpa" written on the nameplate.
Eminem holds the jersey up to the camera in shock, while also showing her sonogram.
The reactions were priceless.
TMZ confirmed Hailie is pregnant and the moment shown in the music video was not just a publicity stunt. The moment shows the continued maturity of Eminem that has been reflected in his music since the days of Slim Shady.
"Temporary" is one of the first singles from his newest album, "The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)."
Congratulations to Hailie and Grandpa Em.
