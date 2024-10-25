Erin Andrews reveals insane inner thoughts for Patrick Mahomes interview
Erin Andrews has conducted hundreds of interviews over the course of her career, but her latest one with Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes terrified her for a crazy reason.
The star Fox Sports NFL reporter never holds back her inner thoughts on her Calm Down podcast with co-host Charissa Thompson. She even recently revealed a TMI moment where her bottom literally felt on fire on the sidelines because of a fashion error.
On the latest podcast, Andrews revealed to Thompson her thoughts during her most recent interview with the quarterback Mahomes. Here’s the full clip:
Andrews was so worried about her makeup melting in the heat because she says she had to cake it on because of her “wrinkles,” and when she talked to the star after a four-hour game, “sweating” and “dehydrated,” she was just worried about Mahomes thinking, “God, she’s (bleeping) aged.” Andrews went on to say she felt like she looked “147 year old” during the interview.
Well, Andrews is 46 and looks much younger than her age.
The biggest problem for Andrews seems to be the sun: Between her bottom-burning fit and makeup-melting issues before interviews, she may need a sunbrella on the sidelines. Maybe she can just constantly stand near the sideline fans and water misters?
Regardless, it’s another funny moment from the inner mind of Erin Andrews.
