Erin Andrews' NFL fashion disaster leads to butt 'on fire' hilarity
Erin Andrews and co-host Charissa Thompson continue to keep it very real on their “Calm Down” podcast.
Andrews and Thompson are two of the biggest stars on the reporting side of the NFL, and they offered many behind-the-curtain anecdotes on what really goes down in their respective professional lives.
As part of FOX Sports No. 1 NFL broadcasting team with Tom Brady and Kevin Burkhardt, Andrews was covering the San Francisco 49ers game when they were shockingly upset at home vs. the Arizona Cardinals, 24-23. (They rebounded with a 36-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks last night on Thursday Night Football.)
It was oppressively hot in the Santa Clara sunshine, so much so that many 49ers fans left their seats for much of the game to watch it from the concourses in the shade.
Andrews, 46, made the fashion mistake of wearing all black (since she didn’t want to wear all white two weeks in a row), and then well, pure comedy ensued, as the NFL fashion maven (owner of the NFL’s successful female line Wear by Erin Andrews) described to Thompson, 42 on their podcast.
“The problem was the sun was just at my back,” said Andrews. “So it’s like, I could feel the drops just going down. And then, my a** was on fire because my pants were a little thicker. It was black. It was hot. I had my phone in my a** pocket. My phone is like overheating. I’m like geez. I got to check the stats. What’s going on? Is there an update on [49ers placekicker Jake] Moody? I can’t because I’m moody because my phone’s not working. It’s like a whole f***ing thing.”
If you’ve ever worked in the heat under the beating sun while working, or attended a formal event, you can totally relate to that awful feeling of back sweat and swamp butt. See, even star NFL sideline reporters are just like us.
