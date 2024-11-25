ESPN’s Molly Qerim flaunts legs while slaying ‘Canadian tuxedo’ miniskirt fit
Molly Qerim has slayed many different looks, but her latest should be near the top of the list.
The ESPN First Take co-host has been on fire recently getting “locked in” with leather miniskirt look, rocking a minidress and boots while on camera, and crushing her tough workout while flexing black minishorts.
The 40-year-old beauty who works next to the like of Stephen A. Smith would win any debate wearing her latest fit where she simply said, “🇨🇦 tuxedo >>>”.
Yea, she looks stunning in the demim miniskirt and jacket combo with the knee-high boots.
Qerim certainly wore the Canadian tuxedo better than Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams did on Sunday for his pregame entrance.
Qerim was married to former NBA player and fellow ESPN host Jalen Rose for three years before divorcing in 2021.
The Emmy Award winner was also previously the host of NFL Network’s weekday morning show NFL AM and NFL Fantasy Live.
The Canadian tuxedo fit is one of Qerim’s best to date and Emmy-worthy in itself.
