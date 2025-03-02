The Athlete Lifestyle logo

ESPN’s Molly Qerim gives ‘zero’ effs pigging out on pizza in all-black elevator fit

The “First Take” co-host and fashionista doesn’t care what you think about her look after a long day.

Molly Qerim at Blossom Ball held at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York.
Molly Qerim at Blossom Ball held at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York. / IMAGO / Cover-Images

When you work a 14-hour day you can reward yourself by wearing whatever you want and by eating whatever you want. That’s exactly what Molly Qerim did.

The ESPN “First Take” co-host with Stephen A. Smith always brings her A-game when it comes to her looks on the show like her “locked in” leather miniskirt, and her fire-red minidress from the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, and her low-cut denim top at a New York Knicks game, and her shoestring top with her crew during Super Bowl week.

Even Smith recently admitted Molly’s got serious game with her fashion:

"I've told everybody in America that I know," Stephen A. said. "Anytime anybody asks, I will tell them, I will stand down with this. When it comes to fashion, I'm talking about knowing fashion, and knowing what you're supposed to be wearing and when you're supposed to be wearing it. I've told everybody who will listen. Ain't nobody better than Molly. I'll give you that. Ain't no doubt. Ain't no doubt. Fashionista."

After working a 14-hour day on the show, Qerim changed into a comfortable all-black Puma fit while crushing two slices of pizza on the elevator. She wrote on Instagram, “When you wrap a 14 hour shoot and give zero F’s shout to the whole crew today A1 🙏.”

Qerim deserves to wear what she wants and eat whatever she wants. You go, Molly.

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

