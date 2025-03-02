ESPN’s Molly Qerim gives ‘zero’ effs pigging out on pizza in all-black elevator fit
When you work a 14-hour day you can reward yourself by wearing whatever you want and by eating whatever you want. That’s exactly what Molly Qerim did.
The ESPN “First Take” co-host with Stephen A. Smith always brings her A-game when it comes to her looks on the show like her “locked in” leather miniskirt, and her fire-red minidress from the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, and her low-cut denim top at a New York Knicks game, and her shoestring top with her crew during Super Bowl week.
RELATED: Molly Qerim shares throwback pic with ex-husband and new ESPN 'First Take' analyst
Even Smith recently admitted Molly’s got serious game with her fashion:
"I've told everybody in America that I know," Stephen A. said. "Anytime anybody asks, I will tell them, I will stand down with this. When it comes to fashion, I'm talking about knowing fashion, and knowing what you're supposed to be wearing and when you're supposed to be wearing it. I've told everybody who will listen. Ain't nobody better than Molly. I'll give you that. Ain't no doubt. Ain't no doubt. Fashionista."
After working a 14-hour day on the show, Qerim changed into a comfortable all-black Puma fit while crushing two slices of pizza on the elevator. She wrote on Instagram, “When you wrap a 14 hour shoot and give zero F’s shout to the whole crew today A1 🙏.”
RELATED: ESPN’s Molly Qerim sizzles with highlighter fit you need sunglasses to see
Qerim deserves to wear what she wants and eat whatever she wants. You go, Molly.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oh dear: Bill Belichick falls asleep next to 23-year-old girlfriend at UNC game
Newest Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley flexes shoestring tank top away from USC
NIL queen dethroned: Livvy Dunne reflects on limited role on LSU in final season
Olympic challenge: Jordan Chiles goes viral for stuffing face with unorthodox snack
Forever young: 49ers WAG Olivia Culpo shows off her college ID looking flawless