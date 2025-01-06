ESPN's Molly Qerim flexes legs in sparkly minidress 'back to business'
The holidays are over and it’s back to work full time for millions, including ESPN’s First Take co-host and moderator Molly Qerim.
The 40-year-old gave us quite a few fire looks in 2024 like her “locked in” leather miniskirt, and her Canadian tuxedo that she flexed her legs in, as well as her disappearing fit from UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden, and a very superhero-like full leather dress.
Qerim also showed how she keeps that TV-ready figure of hers in some black minishorts, and in an ab-revealing white crop top stunner.
The star returned to 2025 with a purple blouse that was the star of the show over co-host Stephen A. Smith, and then dropped her new early winner of the year with her “Back to business 💼” sparkly minidress.
She’s got her coffee cup with her as well and is flexing some calves that would definitely make Kevin Durant jealous.
The Emmy Award winner walked in like a boss, for sure.
Qerim was married to former NBA player and fellow ESPN host Jalen Rose for three years before divorcing in 2021.
That’s all behind her in the rearview mirror like 2024, and Qerim is all about getting back to business in 2025.
