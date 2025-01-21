Molly Qerim’s sizzling fire-red minidress for CFP natty has Taylor Rooks swooning
Molly Qerim took her fit game to a championship-worthy level for the College Football Playoff National Championship.
The ESPN First Take co-host with Stephen A. Smith was in the building for the big game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
The 40-year-old who has slayed looks like her leather miniskirt and a fire Canadian Tuxedo while on set for the show, has also crushed at sporting events like her low-cut top recently at a New York Knicks game, and her disappearing fit at UFC 309 in NYC.
For the big natty game, Qerim hit the Dirty South at the home of the Atlanta Falcons in a fire-red minidress where she simply captioned it, “Natty ❤️🏆🏈.”
That look even had Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football reporter and fellow sports media sensation Taylor Rooks swooning. She commented on Qerim’s post, “This fittttttt omg.”
That praise is definitely worthy for Qerim, who was married to former NBA player and fellow ESPN host Jalen Rose for three years before divorcing in 2021.
The Emmy Award winner certainly brought the win home in the pregame of the CFP National Championship.
