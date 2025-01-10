Why ESPN’s Molly Qerim is ‘f***ing beast’ according to ex-NFL star Cam Newton
Molly Qerim received the ultimate praise from her colleague and former NFL star Cam Newton.
The ESPN First Take co-host is known for her hot takes and moderating the boisterous Stephen A. Smith. She’s also known for slaying her fits like her recent elegant Cleopatra vibe full-length dress, and her baller Godfather mink coat, and her Canadian tuxedo leg-flaunting hit.
She’s also shown she can slay a workout and how she keeps that TV-ready figure of hers in some black minishorts, and in an ab-revealing white crop top stunner.
RELATED: ESPN's Molly Qerim flexes legs in sparkly minidress 'back to business'
One of the new talents on the show is former Carolina Panthers Pro Bowl quarterback Cam Newton, who is much taller than Qerim as this jarring photo shows. Since coming aboard, Newton has learned a lot from her and he took to his 4th&1 With Cam Newton podcast to sing her praises, going as far as calling he a “‘f***ing beast.”
Newton said she does her job “at a high level” and “let’s not get distracted by how she look rather than what she’s actually bringing to the table.”
RELATED: Molly McGrath's thigh-high boots, minidress pop in viral Marcus Freeman moment
He talked about the remarkable talent she has to be able to tee up someone like Stephen A., calling her a “game changer.”
Qerim took notice and commented, “Appreciate you Cam … grateful to be teammates 🙏.”
That’s some high-level praise right there and well-deserved as well for the 40-year-old Emmy Award-winning Qerim.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No rival: Cameron Brink crushes miniskirt fit for night out with WNBA Unrivaled stars
Almost perfect: Livvy Dunne shares awesome angle of LSU beam slay in sparkly leotard
Snake eyes: Vanessa Bryant drops amazing new Kobes with ode to ‘Mamba’ legend
QB1-WAG worthy: Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette outshines Izzy Nix in knee-high boots
One Pride: Dan Campbell’s wife posts sweet family pic with sweeter note to Lions ‘peeps’