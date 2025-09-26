F1 star Lewis Hamilton asks for prayers for beloved dog Roscoe
F1 star Lewis Hamilton is going through what no parent ever wants to face this week. His dog, Roscoe, an English Bulldog, caught pneumonia for the second time this year and is now in a life-threatening coma.
The Ferrari driver shared a heartbreaking update on Roscoe on Friday that called for fans' thoughts and prayers. Hamilton brought his aging pup into the dog hospital as he was struggling to breathe but after the vets sedated him, his heart stopped.
Roscoe's heartbeat returned but now, he's in a coma. According to Hamilton, tomorrow is a crucial day as the vets will try to wake the dog up from the coma.
"Please keep Roscoe in your thoughts," Hamilton posted. "I want to keep you all updated. Roscoe caught pneumonia again and was struggling to breathe. He was admitted into hospital and sedated to calm him while they did checks on him and during the process his heart stopped.
"They managed to get a heartbeat back and now he’s in a coma. We don’t know whether he will wake from this. Tomorrow we’ll try to wake him up. I’m by his side and want to thank you all for your prayers and support."
Hamilton posted a photo beside an intubated Roscoe on Friday as he thanked his supporters for keeping the ailing K9 in their thoughts.
Just last month, Hamilton posted a photo on X of him and Roscoe happily laying in a field with the caption, "Outta office." The duo have been inseparable since 2013.
Roscoe previously suffered from pneumonia in April but made a full recovery with the care of vets and his trainer. His treatment plan at the time included high-dose Vitamin C IV drips, antibiotics and even acupuncture.
