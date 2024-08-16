LeBron James' silly umbrella dance moves at Adele's Munich concert (VIDEO)
The 2024 Paris Olympic Games may be over, but LeBron James is still having a ball in Europe. After a rewarding Olympic season — which saw James average 14.2 points on 66% field-goal shooting, 6.8 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.3 steals over six games — the Los Angeles Lakers partied it up at the concert event of the summer.
RELATED: Team USA basketball shows zero class with Noah Lyles trolling tweet
James was seen at singer Adele’s new German residency “Adele In Munich” on Wednesday, August 14. During the show, an unexpected thunderstorm struck, but as Adele’s fiancé, sports agent Rich Paul, says, “the show must go on.” In videos that have surfaced since the concert, Adele performs “Skyfall” from the 2012 James Bond film “Skyfall,” as well as “Set Fire to the Rain” from her 2011 album, “21.”
Evidently, the latter is James’ favorite song of Adele’s, as he was captured dancing to the song as the rain poured down. He has an umbrella in one hand and a drink in the other, rotating between bouncing either one of the accessories as Adele performs.
On this same night, Adele endured a wardrobe malfunction, as she had to switch from high heels to sneakers once the storm struck. Her sneakers came undone, and she had to tie them herself when assistance took to long to come. She then playfully twerked in front of an audience of 80,000.
RELATED: Cameron Brink rocks knee-high boots, miniskirt, 'plays' guitar (VIDEO)
This isn’t the first time James has shown love to the British songstress. Back in October 2023, he shared videos from Adele’s “Weekends With Adele” residency in Las Vegas, calling the singer “ a striking bolt of light.”
Who would’ve guessed such a comment would come full circle?
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Time flies: Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia shares stunning glam photos
Throwin’ heat: Paige Bueckers rocks crop top, matching Jordans for first pitch (PHOTO)
Can’t wait: Angel Reese teases 1990s-inspired ‘apple bottom jeans’ tunnel fit
Modern love: Tara Davis-Woodhall, Hunter’s love story started by sliding in DMs
A-list advice: What Tom Cruise told Simone Biles after the Olympics