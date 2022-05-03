Heat Guard Tyler Herro Wins Sixth Man of the Year Award

Heat guard Tyler Herro earned the 2021–22 Sixth Man of the Year Award, the NBA announced on Tuesday.

Herro is the first player in Heat history to win the award.

The winner doesn’t come as too much of a surprise, since Herro was seen as the award’s betting favorite for most of the season. He received 96 of 100 first place votes for the award, finishing with 488 total points. Cleveland’s Kevin Love came in second with three first place votes and 214 total votes.

The 22-year-old averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists coming off the bench this season. He helped the Heat earn the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, scoring 25 points off the bench in Game 1 of the East semifinals against the 76ers.

So far this postseason, Herro has averaged 14.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists. The Heat face the 76ers in Game 2 on Wednesday night.

More NBA Coverage: