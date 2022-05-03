Skip to main content
DeAndre Hopkins, Draymond Green and Doc Rivers on Today's SI Feed
Heat Guard Tyler Herro Wins Sixth Man of the Year Award

Heat guard Tyler Herro earned the 2021–22 Sixth Man of the Year Award, the NBA announced on Tuesday.

Herro is the first player in Heat history to win the award.

The winner doesn’t come as too much of a surprise, since Herro was seen as the award’s betting favorite for most of the season. He received 96 of 100 first place votes for the award, finishing with 488 total points. Cleveland’s Kevin Love came in second with three first place votes and 214 total votes.

The 22-year-old averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists coming off the bench this season. He helped the Heat earn the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, scoring 25 points off the bench in Game 1 of the East semifinals against the 76ers.

So far this postseason, Herro has averaged 14.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists. The Heat face the 76ers in Game 2 on Wednesday night.

Indiana Central Little League in Indianapolis
More Sports

Little League Baseball Player Dies During Game, per Report

Lazar LaPenna, a fourth-grade student in Long Beach, N.Y., died during his Little League baseball game on Friday.

By Madison Williams
Phil Jackson at an NBA game between the Knicks and Wizards.
Play
NBA

Report: Phil Jackson ‘Involved’ in Lakers’ Coaching Search

The former longtime coach won five championships with the franchise.

By Wilton Jackson
Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson during rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility.
Play
NFL

Sources: Browns Had Controversial Bonuses for Hue Jackson

According to the former head coach’s contract, he could have earned up to $750,000 per season if he met certain parameters.

By Daniela Perez
Bomani Jones hosting HBO’s “Game Theory” during Season 1.
Media

Bomani Jones’ HBO Show Renewed for Season 2

The first season, consisting of six episodes, premiered on March 13.

By Madison Williams
justyn ross
NFL

Justyn Ross Medically Cleared to Play, per Chiefs GM

Brett Veach said Kansas City’s doctors ultimately gave him the approval on Ross.

By Wilton Jackson
Kevin Anderson announced his retirement from professional tennis on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at age 35.
Tennis

Former Grand Slam Finalist Kevin Anderson Retires at 35

The South African was a two-time runner-up in his grand slam career.

By Associated Press
Bears center Olin Kreutz.
NFL

Ex-Bears Star Fired for Allegedly Attacking Coworker

The two-time All-Pro responded to the alleged attack with a Mike Tyson quote.

By Dan Lyons
Fabinho celebrates a Liverpool goal
Soccer

Liverpool Advances to UCL Final After Fending Off Villarreal Comeback

The Yellow Submarine put a scare in Liverpool with two first-half goals before Jürgen Klopp’s side pulled away with three goals in a 12-minute span.

By Andrew Gastelum