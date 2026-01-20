Abella Danger cries in anguish after Miami’s heartbreaker loss to Indiana

The Indiana Hoosiers just defeated the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff championship game by a score of 27-21 to capture the program's first national championship.

While the game started relatively slowly from an entertainment perspective, it improved dramatically in the second half and ended up being a fantastic contest.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes in the fourth quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Hurricanes had an opportunity with the ball and were down by six points with less than two minutes to go. Star quarterback Carson Beck led Miami down the field to about the 50-yard line before throwing an interception that sealed Indiana's victory and cemented the Miami crowd's anguish.

While there were many celebrities in attendance, few caught more attention than notorious Miami influencer and Hurricanes superfan, Abella Danger.

Abella Danger's January 8 Instagram post. | Instagram/@dangershewrote

Danger (whose real name is Amirah Day) is currently pursuing a law degree at the University of Miami and intends to be a sports agent when she gets that degree.

For now, she's content to cheer Miami on from the stands, as she was doing during Monday's championship game. In fact, Danger is trending on social media because the ESPN broadcast showed her on the screen at one point.

Never thought I’d see Abella danger on ESPN pic.twitter.com/gqGYru3eLc — Josh Ceranic (@joshceranic) January 20, 2026

Abella Danger sends emotional 3-word message after Miami loss

Danger was posting plenty of content throughout the game on her Instagram story, most of it being videos of her face while she cheered Miami on.

And shortly after her team's heartbreaking loss, she posted a video to her story of her crying, where she was repeatedly saying, "I hate this".

Abella Danger's January 19 Instagram story. | Instagram/@dangershewrote

This will be a tough pill for Danger and the rest of Miami's fan base to swallow. At least the team had a great season, which can never be taken away from them.

Abella Danger's December 20, 2025 Instagram post. | Instagram/@dangershewrot

