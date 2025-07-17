The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Caitlin Clark burns WNBA commissioner again sharing Sydney Colson’s trolling NYC fit

The Indiana Fever are becoming a united front in their open disdain for WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

It has been a rough stretch for Caitlin Clark.

Luckily for the second-year Indiana Fever phenom, who didn't play tonight in their loss to the reigning champions New York Liberty in Brooklyn, 98-77, after reaggravating her groin injury, she can still make fun of WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert. (Also, it was probably good to get some rest and relaxation only shooting an atrocious 5.7% from beyond the arc on the road.)

Caitlin Clark, Cathey Engelbert
Engelbert is not very popular amongst the players, especially in the middle of a contentious labor dispute, and that was on full display tonight when Clark's teammate Sydney Colson, never one to shy away from a good prank, trolled the commish yet again by wearing an almost identical NYC skyline dress that was extremely controversial in the deciding game of last year's WNBA Finals.

Caitlin Clark, Sydney Colson
Many sports conspiracy theorists thought the deciding Game 5 was heavily skewed towards the Liberty against the smaller market Minnesota Lynx, so Engelbert's wardrobe choice was deemed extremely suspicious.

Colson wore another version when she was with the Las Vegas Aces last season.

Sydney Colson, Las Vegas Aces, WNBA Finals
Clark has recently been critical of Engelbert for the pay discrepancy between winning the in-season WNBA Commissioner's Cup, which is around $30,000 for each player, plus about $10,000 in crypto from Coinbase, and the WNBA title, which is $20,825.

Not to mention last season's Rookie of the Year and most popular player in the league, or as Engelbert recently said, the "most popular athlete in America," has an open disdain for the league's officials on a nightly basis.

The commish needs to make amends with the pop-culture fan favorite that is making the W a billion dollars this season. If not, expect more trolling from the Iowa Hawkeyes icon and her teammates.

Caitlin Clark, Sydney Colson
